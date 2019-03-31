|
DANING, JEANNETTE MAE
Mrs. Jeannette Mae Daning, age 95, of Keystone Heights passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Roberts Care Center in Palatka. She was born April 9, 1923, in Hastings, Michigan to Martin and Nina (Bucacher) Van Dalsen. Mrs. Daning moved to Keystone Heights in 1986 from Ocala; she was a retired secretary and a member of First Church of God in Florahome. Mrs. Daning also enjoyed watching game shows, collecting dolls and miniature shoes.
In addition to her parents; her husband, Bernard (Bernie) Daning, had also preceded her in death. Mrs. Daning is survived by two children, Janice Mitchell of Keystone Heights and Gary Daning of Las Vegas, Nevada; along with a sister, Lois Gaikema of Grand Rapids, Michigan; one grandson, Jason Morris of Raleigh, North Carolina; and one great grandson.
A memorial service for Mrs. Daning will be held at First Church of God in Florahome at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, with Pastor John Miles officiating. Interment was in Gadara Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 E. WALKER DR. KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL 32656. 352-473-3176.
