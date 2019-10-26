|
SHERWOOD,
JEFFREY ALLEN
Jeffrey Allen Sherwood, 63, of Belleview, FL passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Jeff was born in Winchester, Indiana and moved to New Hampshire in 1980. He was a retired CNC machinist and enjoyed hunting, fishing and NASCAR racing.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Sherwood of Belleview, FL; two sons, David McKenzie and Cody Sherwood; one daughter, Karlie Sherwood all of Somersworth, New Hampshire. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Shaylen, Shila, and Malaki; three sisters Pauletta, Georgia, Karen; and one brother, Ozro III all of Florida.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Ozro P. Sherwood ,Jr.
A Celebration of Life service for Jeff will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 Silver Springs Blvd on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 pm to 2: 00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com. Arrangements under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL. 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019