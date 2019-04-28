Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
|
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
11250 SW 93rd Court Rd
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 236-7813
JEFFREY CHARLES WARE

WARE, JEFFREY CHARLES
Jeffrey Charles Ware, 76, of Ocala, FL passed away April 20, 2019. Born in Allentown, PA, he came to this area in 2006 from Pittsburgh, PA. He was retired Financial Consultant. Jeffrey attended the University of Pittsburgh and also played football for them. He enjoyed football and other sports throughout his life along with crossword puzzles, reading and following the financials.
He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Patricia; daughter, Meghan Ware of Philadelphia, PA; brother, Gregory Ware of Philadelphia, PA; sister-in-law, Karen King of Sarasota, FL; brothers-in-law, Joey (Pam) King, Timothy (Lauri) King and Danny (Janet) King all of Pittsburgh.
Brother-in-law, Donny King preceded him in death.
Family will have a private celebration of Jeffrey's life. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala, FL 352-236-7813.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
