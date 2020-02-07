Home

Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
VERNAM, JEFFREY
Ocala - Jeffrey David Vernam, 55, passed away on February 1, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. He was born on July 27, 1964 in Ocala, Florida. Jeffrey worked as a mechanic and specialized working on diesel trucks.
He is survived by his son, Joshua David Vernam; parents, John 'Jack' Vernam (Brenda) and Teresa (Raymond) Franklin; brother, John Vernam IV; sisters, Mary Denise Mosley, Deborah Arnett and Carol Ann Rylski; and numerous aunts and uncles.
No memorial service will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
