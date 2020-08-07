1/1
JENIFER "JENI" WOJACK
WOJACK, JENIFER 'JENI'
Jenifer 'Jeni' Wojack earned her wings on April 22, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
Jeni leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her husband, Ronald P. Wojack; daughters, Stefanie Funk and Daniele Clinch; sisters, Victoria Conomos, Barbara Scallatino and Suzanne Stewart; three grandsons; and one granddaughter; as well as step children and step grandchildren.
Jeni loved her bowling family, and was a member of Ocala Women's 600 club, the Florida 20 year Bowling Club, the Florida state 600 club and several local leagues. She also enjoyed riding with her husband on the motorcycle, traveling (for bowling and pleasure), sightseeing and life in general. Jeni lived life to the fullest, always had a smile on her face and never wanted sympathy and never complained along her journey.
A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Shrine Club on Mari-camp Road. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation to the All About You Angels, P.O Box 4996, Ocala, Florida 34478-4996, (indicate that it is in memory of Jeni Wojack). Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala 352-236-7813.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
11250 SW 93rd Court Rd
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 236-7813
