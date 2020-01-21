|
|
TURNER, JENNIFER ANNE
Jennifer Anne Turner, 56, of Dunnellon, FL, passed away on January 9, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Turner.
She is survived by her father, Frank Turner; and a brother, Mark Turner.
Jennifer was a pet groomer at Sit-N-Pretty in Ocala for the past few years and has always been a pet groomer. She loved animals, loved the outdoors, and loved bowling.
A Celebration of Life at 1:30 PM will be held on January 22, 2020 at Roberts Bruce Chapel West 6241 SW SR 200 Ocala, Fl, 34476. The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family request donations in Jennifer's memory be made to the Humane Society.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020