Jennifer Lynn Breese
1976 - 2020
Jennifer Lynn Breese
November 3rd, 1976 -
September 23rd, 2020
Jennifer Lynn Breese was born in Miami Beach, Florida on November 3rd, 1976. She moved to Tampa in 1979 and then on to Ocala in 2006.
She was the life of the party and always happy to see ya. She worked for Burger King for 20 years both in Tampa and Ocala. Jennifer fought a long hard battle with ovarian cancer for 19 years.
She leaves behind her mom Sandy Crews, stepdad Lary Clark, brother Jeffrey Breese, nephew LJ - Little Jeff, niece Brianna Breese, sister Jodi Breese (Jimmy), niece Julianna and nephews Jimmy Jr and Jayven Nobles.
A celebration of life will be held this Sunday October 18th in Clearwater on the Calyspo Queen Cruise Boat at 1:30PM.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Calyspo Queen Cruise Boat
