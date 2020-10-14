Jennifer Lynn Breese

November 3rd, 1976 -

September 23rd, 2020

Jennifer Lynn Breese was born in Miami Beach, Florida on November 3rd, 1976. She moved to Tampa in 1979 and then on to Ocala in 2006.

She was the life of the party and always happy to see ya. She worked for Burger King for 20 years both in Tampa and Ocala. Jennifer fought a long hard battle with ovarian cancer for 19 years.

She leaves behind her mom Sandy Crews, stepdad Lary Clark, brother Jeffrey Breese, nephew LJ - Little Jeff, niece Brianna Breese, sister Jodi Breese (Jimmy), niece Julianna and nephews Jimmy Jr and Jayven Nobles.

A celebration of life will be held this Sunday October 18th in Clearwater on the Calyspo Queen Cruise Boat at 1:30PM.



