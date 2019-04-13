|
|
Jen our beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Jennifer Rose Hoop, journeyed on to unite with the angels in heaven on April 10, 2019, after a relentless battle with breast cancer. Jen was born and raised in Ocala, FL on October 13, 1988, to Stephen Hoop and Libera Stoner.
She was a loving and compassionate soul with the most magnificent smile that could light up a galaxy. She was known for her love of animals, especially her fur child affectionately known as Gracie. Fishing brought her much joy along with her love of food and spending time with friends and family.
She leaves behind her mother, Libera Stoner (Tommy Addenbrooke); father, Stephen Hoop; stepfather, Rick Stoner; maternal grandmother, Libera Iacobucci; paternal grandmother, Betty Hoop; sisters, Erica Stoner, Rebecca (Becca) Thornhill (Chris), Eloise Hoop; brothers, Mark Stoner, Patrick Stoner (Samantha); aunts, Lisa Owen (Scott), Michelle Crim; uncles, Michael Hoop, Douglas Hoop, Jeff Hoop, Joe Hoop; and her dear, close friends, Trista and Keith Ketchum and Cassie Smitty (Nelson).
When you think of Jennifer, think of how fragile and short life can unexpectedly be. Think of that beautiful smile throughout her courageous battle. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-9 pm on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony FL. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Church at the Springs, Ocala FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Apr. 13, 2019