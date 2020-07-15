SHEFFIELD, JERALD(JERRY) JOSEPHJerald (Jerry) Joseph Sheffield, 59, of Ocala, FL, went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2020.Jerry was born in Ocala, FL to Margaret and Jerald Sheffield on July 28, 1960. He attended high school at Pinellas Park and graduated in 1978. He worked as an Insurance Agent for 40 years with the majority of those years at Mid-State Insurance Center Inc. in Floral City. He faithfully served at Central Baptist Church for 31 years. He served in children's ministry, led men's Bible study, and served on the O.C.A. School Board as Chairman. He was most known for loving the Lord, serving others, being a true definition of a friend, and being a faithful witness for Jesus Christ.Jerry enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He especially loved taking his grandchildren fishing and swimming on the Rainbow River in Dunnellon, watching them compete in sports, dance in ballet, and serve in the church. He took great pride in his children and loved them and his wife with his whole heart.Jerry is survived by his wife of 31 years, Betty Sheffield of Ocala, daughter, Cheryl Sweet (Nathan) of St. Augustine, son, Steven Day (Rachel) of Sullivan, MO, siblings, Daniel Lankford, James Sheffield (Linda), and Rhonda Skellenger (Kevin), grandchildren, Thomas Sweet, Jack Day, and Hannah Day, Aunt, Evelyn Harper, Uncle, Howard Sheffield, and four nieces and two nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Jerald Sheffield, mother, Margaret Sheffield, and brother Baby Boy Sheffield.Visitation will be held from 10:30am-12:00pm on Thursday, July 16th at the Central Baptist Church located at 1714 SE 36th AVE Ocala, FL 34471.Funeral Services will begin at 12:00pm, and interment will follow at Dunnellon Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers please send donations to one of the following:Missionary Peter Banfe'sBible Fund for BurmaCentral Baptist ChurchMission FundMision Vida Nuevo#getinvolved