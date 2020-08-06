1/
JEROME SAMUEL GANT
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEROME's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GANT, JEROME SAMUEL 71
Pastor Jerome Gant was born December 26, 1948 to Preston Gant and Margaret Jones-Gant in Ocala, Florida. Educated in the Public School of Marion County, graduating from Belleview High School Class of 1966., shortly after high school he enlisted into the United States Army. He was employed by Allen Sod Service as a landscaper for 13 years and Retired. He was the Pastor at Mt. Pelier Baptist Church.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Andrea Gant; two brothers, Michael D. Gant and Henry Chambers; one aunt, Virginia Ann Tate; and his special friends, Pastor and First Lady Jones; other relatives and friends.
Public viewing on Thursday August 6, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL 34475. A Celebration of Life for Pastor Jerome Gant, will be at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St. Ocala, FL. 34475, on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved