GANT, JEROME SAMUEL 71

Pastor Jerome Gant was born December 26, 1948 to Preston Gant and Margaret Jones-Gant in Ocala, Florida. Educated in the Public School of Marion County, graduating from Belleview High School Class of 1966., shortly after high school he enlisted into the United States Army. He was employed by Allen Sod Service as a landscaper for 13 years and Retired. He was the Pastor at Mt. Pelier Baptist Church.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Andrea Gant; two brothers, Michael D. Gant and Henry Chambers; one aunt, Virginia Ann Tate; and his special friends, Pastor and First Lady Jones; other relatives and friends.

Public viewing on Thursday August 6, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL 34475. A Celebration of Life for Pastor Jerome Gant, will be at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St. Ocala, FL. 34475, on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM.



