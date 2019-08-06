|
CULLISON, JERRY BARTON
Jerry Barton Cullison, age 86, of Ocala, FL passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at his home. Jerry was born in Ocala and was a lifelong resident of Marion County. He graduated from Ocala High School and attended the University of Florida. Jerry formed Cullison Builders in 1962 focusing primarily on residential construction projects. In 1973, Cullison-Wright Construction Corp. was formed focusing on commercial construction and continues to grow today. Jerry was a longtime member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church and a lifelong member of the Ocala Lions Club as well as being involved in many other community organizations. Jerry was a devoted family man. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Virginia P. Cullison, of 62 years of Ocala; daughters, Suzie Cullison Watterson (Jim) of Birmingham, AL, Sandy Cullison Mansfield (Barry) of Ocala, and Sara Cullison of Ocala; grandchildren, Clay (Elizabeth Anne) and Jacob Watterson of Jacksonville, Cody and Colt Mansfield, of Ocala; and a great grandson, Miles Watterson of Jacksonville.
The family will be having a viewing and receiving family and friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. The family looks forward to sharing this time with family and friends. There will be a celebration of life mass on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. The family will be receiving friends at the chapel prior to the mass from 10-11 a.m. Please come and help celebrate Jerry's life with his family. Following the graveside service at Highland Memorial Park a reception will be held in honor of Jerry at Paddock Ridge Senior Living Community. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Ocala Lions Club, P.O. Box 801, Ocala, FL 34478, or Saving less Shelter, savingmercy.org
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019