SPEARS, JERRY C
Jerry C Spears, DVM, 85, of Citra passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his residence.
Jerry was a native of Leesburg, Florida. He was a graduate of the University of Florida with degrees in agriculture and animal husbandry, then earned a doctorate degree in veterinary medicine from Auburn University. Jerry retired from full time veterinary practice in 1995 and moved to Citra, FL.
In Citra, Jerry returned to raising cattle, the life in which he grew up. As with the veterinary profession, Jerry's history of active service to Florida agriculture and the cattle industry was distinguished. He served on the Board of Directors for the Marion County Cattlemen's Association and was named Honorary Director of the Florida Cattlemen's Association in 2009. Jerry was a supporter of youth in agriculture and sponsor of the Southeastern Youth Fair heifer show. He continued to serve both the cattle industry and veterinary community as the Vice-Chairman of the Animal Industry Technical Council which advises the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Jerry is predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Gayle Geiger Spears; his sons, Randall Eric Spears and Allen Wayne Spears; and grandson, Tanner Douglas Spears.
He is survived by his sister, Etta Spears Beville of Leesburg; his oldest son, Douglas C. Spears, of Flagler Beach; as well as three granddaughters, five great grandchildren and two great, great grandsons. A memorial service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services (910 E. Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470) on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, Florida Cattlemen's Foundation, or other organization supporting Florida agriculture, veterinary medicine and the cattle industry as you may prefer. Online condolences and full obituary, visit
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019