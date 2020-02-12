|
HANEGAN, JERRY
Jerry D. Hanegan, born on July 30, 1947, and died February 6, 2020. Jerry was the son of Ossie and Clarence Hanegan; one of 11 children; Gwenn Nickols, Larry, Clifford, Patrick, Phillip, Sylvia, Ronny and Victoria Hanegan. He served in the Army in Korea and Germany. Jerry had numerous jobs throughout his life. But, in his youth the most interesting and fun jobs were working in theater in downtown Ocala, and during the Cole Bailey Circus.
In tribute, the name Jerry is Germanic in origin meaning Spear. He was a man with a great sense of humor. He thrived on making others happy and he was admired for his honesty. To know was to love him.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020