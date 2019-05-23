Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Resources
More Obituaries for JERRY HERRING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JERRY HERRING

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JERRY HERRING Obituary
HERRING, JERRY
Jerry Herring, 68, passed away on May 9, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Mildred Herring; children, Veronda Douglas, Jerry Herring Jr., Tony Herring, Lakisha Scott (Ramsey), and Mario Herring (Elisha); brothers, James Herring and Willie James Herring; sister, Vivian Herring; 16 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Herring will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00p.m. at St. Mary's Baptist Church located at 3299 NE 55th Avenue, Silver Springs, FL 34488. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow;s Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now