HERRING, JERRY
Jerry Herring, 68, passed away on May 9, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Mildred Herring; children, Veronda Douglas, Jerry Herring Jr., Tony Herring, Lakisha Scott (Ramsey), and Mario Herring (Elisha); brothers, James Herring and Willie James Herring; sister, Vivian Herring; 16 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Herring will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00p.m. at St. Mary's Baptist Church located at 3299 NE 55th Avenue, Silver Springs, FL 34488. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow;s Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 23 to May 24, 2019