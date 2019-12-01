Home

WOLFE, JERRY L.
Jerry L. Wolfe of Ocala, Fl, formerly of Paris, Kentucky, died November 26, 2019, at his home, at the age of 76.
He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Shirley. Surviving are his sister, Carleen Harris of Nicholasville, KY, his son, Jerry Lee Tillery, wife Shelly of Georgetown, Kentucky; step-son Bradley Gordon and wife Bonnie, of Titusville, Florida and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one brother.
Jerry was a US Marine Corps veteran. After serving in the Marine Corps he worked for the Department of Defense, retiring in 1994 and moved to Ocala. Jerry was an active member of the College Park Church of God in Ocala.
A memorial service will be held following the 11 AM service, December 8, at the College Park Church of God in Ocala.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
