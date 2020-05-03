MURPHY, JERRY R.

Jerry R. Murphy, 79 of Ocala, FL passed away at his home with his family by his side on Friday, April 24, 2020. Jerry was born in Effingham, IL and was the eldest of five children. After high school, he married the love of his life, Barbara Sue Murphy. They were Homecoming King and Queen in high school. He became a barber and owned Jerry's Barber Shop in Aurora, IL. Soon after he began rehabbing old homes and did this for 20 years in Illinois renovating hundreds of homes. In Aurora, he was very involved in church and for many years sat on the school board of a Christian school which he was involved in founding.

At age 42, he moved his family to Ocala, Florida where he started Murphy Construction and various other businesses. His wife worked with him everyday behind the scenes. They have always been a strong amazing team. After college his daughter, Kathy, joined the business which made him very proud. Jerry and Kathy have always been very close so working together came naturally. A few years later her husband, Mike Kaufman, also joined and at Jerry's suggestion the company changed it's name to Murphy Kaufman Builders. Jerry also developed many subdivisions in Ocala and sat on bank boards plus various official Marion County boards. Jerry absolutely loved his customers and built each home as if it were his own. He truly felt like all the subcontractors were a part of his family and the reason for his success. Jerry loved their daily conversations about work and life in general. He always enjoyed working with people and most of all spending time with his family who he was very close too.

Jerry is survived by his devoted childhood sweetheart, Barbara Sue Murphy, his wife of 59 years; daughter, Kathy Kaufman and her husband, Mike Kaufman; and grandson, Jordan Kaufman. Also his brothers, Dennis Murphy and Dan Murphy; and sisters, Sandy Glueck and Debbie Murphy; plus many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Jerry was a generous strong Christian man who lived his faith daily and told his family he was ready for Heaven. Jerry was an inspiration to all who knew him, especially his family. His leadership and work ethic has left a legacy directly through his business and continues to leave a legacy through all those who he taught and inspired. He was a pillar of the Ocala and Aurora Communities and will be greatly missed. Despite his passing, his memory will be passed on and for generations to come, Jerry Murphy, though his leadership, teaching, and acts of kindness will create a better future for many.

He was currently attending Church of Hope. Sadly due to current times and health regulations the celebration of life service will be at a later date. The family asks that anyone who wishes please go onto the Hiers-Baxley website under obituaries and leave a note or story you wish to share with Jerry's family. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Homes, 352-629-7171



