PARKS, JERRY WAYNE
Jerry Wayne Parks, 67, left his earthly home to go to his eternal home on February 5, 2019. Jerry was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. He attended the University of Kentucky on a football scholarship. His insurance career began with Fasig Tipton Livestock Underwriters in 1975. In 1984, Jerry and Syl Kiger started Kiger-Parks Insurance. In 1986, Jerry Parks Equine Insurance was founded and eventually Parks Insurance Corporation was added. And as they say, the rest is history. In June 2016, Jerry Parks Insurance Group was sold to Integro USA, which was subsequently sold to EPIC Holdings Inc. in 2019. Jerry's passions were his family, his office and team, who he treated like family, the thoroughbred industry and the insurance world. He was a huge supporter of The Boys and Girls Club of Marion County, The Ocala Farm Ministry and The Florida Thoroughbred Retirement Program.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Earl Parks and Opal Christine Parks; along with his younger sister, Debbie.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; Margaret Palmer, the mother of his sons, Jeremy Parks and Bryan Parks; his brothers, James Rankin Parks (Glenna) and Stanley Earl Parks, Jr. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church, 503 SE Broadway, Ocala, Florida with Father Jonathan French officiating.Following the service a celebration of life will be held at Ocala Breeders Sales Company Sales Pavilion located at 1701 S. W. 60th Ave., Ocala, from 3:30 PM to 6PM. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jerry's favorite charities: Boys and Girls Club of Marion County, The Ocala Farm Ministry or the Florida Thoroughbred Retirement Program.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019