|
|
HOGG, JESSE STEPHEN
Jesse Stephen Hogg passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019, in Belleview, Florida.
He was born in Whitesburg, Kentucky in 1931. He attended Letcher County High School and Morehead State University. He also attended the University of Kentucky Law School, where he graduated third in his class.
He married Joyce Graham in 1957. She passed away in 1997.
He leaves two grown children, Stephen G. Hogge of Ocala, Florida, and Laura Spencer.
No better father ever walked the earth.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019