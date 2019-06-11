Home

JESSE W. HENNE

JESSE W. HENNE Obituary
HENNE, JESSE W.
Fort McCoy - Jesse W Henne, 35, passed away June 1, 2019. He was born September 27, 1983, in Reading, PA, to Joe Michael Henne and Jackie Lynn Henne. He owned and operated DirtRoad Performance here in Eureka.
He is survived by his Son, Waylon Raymond Matthew Henne; parents, Joe and Jackie Henne; sister, Heather Marie Henne; niece, Kalah; and nephews, Cody-Joe and Jack; Ol' lady, Jennifer Henne; daughters, Kaydence and Savannah; his dogs Frank and Tiffany; and many of his awesome friends.
Funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. Interment followed at Orange Springs Cemetery, Orange Spring, FL at 12 noon. A Celebration of Life for Jesse was held after at DirtRoad Performance, 14939 E. Hwy 316 Fort McCoy FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 11 to June 12, 2019
