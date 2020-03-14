|
SANDS, JESSIE MAXINE
Jessie Maxine Sands, 93, of Ocala, FL, died on March 2, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Morriston, FL. A native of Homosassa Springs, FL she has resided in Ocala since 1948. Mrs. Sands was a member of Wyomina Park Baptist Church and served as a Sunday School Teacher for over 50 years before moving to stay with her daughter and son in law due to health problems. She retired from the State of Florida as a State Tag Inspector as well as the Marion County tag office
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Roy W. Sands of Ocala; and sons, Richard D. Sands and William Sands both of Ocala.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Turbeville-Sands; and son in law, Donny L. Turbeville Sr. of Morriston; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior (beginning at 2:00pm). Mrs. Sands will be laid to rest next to her husband at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020