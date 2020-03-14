Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
JESSIE MAXINE SANDS

JESSIE MAXINE SANDS Obituary
SANDS, JESSIE MAXINE
Jessie Maxine Sands, 93, of Ocala, FL, died on March 2, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Morriston, FL. A native of Homosassa Springs, FL she has resided in Ocala since 1948. Mrs. Sands was a member of Wyomina Park Baptist Church and served as a Sunday School Teacher for over 50 years before moving to stay with her daughter and son in law due to health problems. She retired from the State of Florida as a State Tag Inspector as well as the Marion County tag office
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Roy W. Sands of Ocala; and sons, Richard D. Sands and William Sands both of Ocala.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Turbeville-Sands; and son in law, Donny L. Turbeville Sr. of Morriston; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior (beginning at 2:00pm). Mrs. Sands will be laid to rest next to her husband at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
