NORTHEY, JESSIE
Jessie Northey, 88 of Ocala passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at TimberRidge Hospital in Ocala.
Jessie was a native of Fitzgerald, Georgia before moving to Crescent City where she owned and operated her own hotel and restaurant known for its colossal fried shrimp. She was a very strong and independent woman, surviving a bout with cancer before she retired. Afterwards she loved to travel with her husband across the United States in their motor home, always bringing home a souvenir spoon from each location she visited. Family was important to her and she enjoyed having them over for holidays and special dinners.
Survivors include her son Charlie (Michelle) Stone of Ocala, FL, stepson Ed (Pat) Northey of Deltona, FL; her niece BJ Bowers of Fitzgerald, GA; grandchildren Kevin Stone of Ocala and Jaila Michelle Stone of Cleveland, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband John Northey, and her son J.B. Stone.
A funeral service will be held at 6PM on August 17, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL, 34481.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, Po Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34480. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019