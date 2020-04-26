|
PRYCE, JESSIE (DUNCAN)
With great sadness we announce the passing of Jessie (Duncan) Pryce. Jessie passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on April 20, 2020. She was born in Glasgow Scotland in 1923, immigrated to Toronto, Canada and then settled in Florida. She has lived in Florida for 53 Years. Jessie lived a long and fulfilling life that included service in the British Air Force during WWII and a career in bookkeeping. Jessie worked at University of Florida as a bookkeeper and at Shands hospital in bookkeeping until she retired. Jessie lived each day to the fullest and enjoyed every moment. She was generous with her time and volunteered with countless organizations to assist those less fortunate, and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was a loving mother to Judy Fuller (John) and Sybil Hendry (late Richard). Grandmother to Lisa Lizzi (Tony) and George Hendry (Dianne). Great Grandmother to Jakob, Olivia, Dean and William. Loving and fun aunt to all her nieces and nephews and their extended families. Best friends, Mary Sue and Marlow Smith will deeply miss their dear friend Jessie.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John; and her sister, Margaret Smith; and brother in law, Bill.
Jessie possessed a deep faith that guided her in life and comforted her and others in her final days. Her family wishes to thank all the staff at the nursing home, hospital and her sweet caregiver Velvet (Sunshine). Thank you to all who took such good care of her. A special thanks to Sherry Hill, her friend and Guardian. Jessie loved life and loved people. She made a connection with everyone she met and will be missed by everyone she touched.
There will be a Celebration of Jessie's Life at a later date to be determined. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala 352-236-7813.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020