STYLES, SR., JHEROD
Jherod Styles, Sr., 34, passed away on November 30, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories mother, Helen Nunn (Theron); children, Deasia Styles, Jherod Styles, Jr., Jasmine Styles, Emmitt Styles, and Khamryn Styles; siblings, Jack Ramsey, Shaun Favors, Tris Styles, Chris Nunn, and Alex Nunn; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Styles will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church located at 2701 SE 73rd St. Ocala, FL 34480. Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10:30a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019