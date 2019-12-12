Home

JHEROD STYLES Sr.

JHEROD STYLES Sr. Obituary
STYLES, SR., JHEROD
Jherod Styles, Sr., 34, passed away on November 30, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories mother, Helen Nunn (Theron); children, Deasia Styles, Jherod Styles, Jr., Jasmine Styles, Emmitt Styles, and Khamryn Styles; siblings, Jack Ramsey, Shaun Favors, Tris Styles, Chris Nunn, and Alex Nunn; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Styles will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church located at 2701 SE 73rd St. Ocala, FL 34480. Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10:30a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
