COLE, JILL LESLIE
Jill Leslie Cole 'Jilly Bean,' died peacefully on August 10, 2019 in her home in Ocala, Florida at the age of 75.
Survived by her brother, James L. Younghusband, Jr.,
She is preceded in death by her father, James Leslie Younghusband; and her mother, Mary Louise Ramsby; as well as all of her immediate family.
Jill was born in Chicago, Illinois, educated at New Trier High School. She attended Stevens College; then went on to Baylor University School of Dentistry where she graduated with honors as a dental hygienist; where she met her future husband, Dr. Jerry Cole, attending the Baylor School of Dentistry Doctorate program.
All this tells you very little about who Jill was. Jill's world was full of people she loved and people who loved her, and horses, lots and lots of horses. Jill's love of horses was passed down from her father and mother both. Jill's parents owned a large saddle-bred farm out side of Chicago, (Valley View Farms) where she learned to ride about the same time she learned to walk. Her love of horses remained with her throughout her life. She competed in Dressage with her beloved horse Linda where they won the S.T.R.I.D.E Show High Point in Western Dressage, an achievement she was imminence proud of.
Jill also loved dogs. She often could be found hunting with her pointers, Kate and Diana, accompanied by her very good friend, Mr. James. Later, she went on to raise greyhounds using the kennel name of 'Unicorns.' You can imagine how much fun she had with that; smiling a sly smile, as she told people she raised, 'Unicorns.'
An avid runner, Jill competed in races as long as 10 miles, shot skeet, (her mother was a champion sheet shooter), but perhaps the accomplishment she excelled most at, was being a wonderful friend and dinner companion. If you were lucky enough to have had Jill as a friend, you knew the depth and breadth of what it really meant to have a friend.
Please join us in remembering and celebrating a life well lived at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, located at 5750 115th St., Belleview, Florida Saturday August 10, at 3:30pm. A reception will follow at her very dear friend, Gay's house. Directions furnished at St Mary's.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019