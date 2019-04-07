Home

COTTON, JIM
Jim Cotton, 93, of Ocala FL passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019at his home. Jim was born in Samson, AL and moved to this area when he was six weeks old. Jim was a retired printer, die maker, and owned Cotton's Rubber Stamps. He was a WWII Navy veteran.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Naoma Cotton.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Jolene and her husband, Mike Dobbs; son, Mikel and his wife, Debbie Cotton; daughter, Beverly and husband, Bill Brack; nine grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren; and many family members.
The family will have a celebration of life service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL all are welcome to attend and share with the family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
