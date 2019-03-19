Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
JIM S. HENRY

JIM S. HENRY Obituary
HENRY, JIM S.
Jim S. Henry, 83, of Ocala, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Jim was born in Thornhill, TN to Daniel and Nettie Henry, and moved to Ocala in 1969 from Battlecreek, MI. He owned Jim Henry Insurance Agency and was a deacon at Fellowship Baptist Church in Fellowship, FL. He was an active church member, enjoyed fishing, and loved flowers.
Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol Ann Henry, of Ocala; son, James Henry of New Orleans, LA; and his sister, Betty Mae Henry of Ocala.
Funeral services will be 3:00pm, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church. Jim will be entombed privately at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
