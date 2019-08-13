|
STONEMAN, JIM
JANUARY 3, 1933 -
JULY 16, 2019
Jim Stoneman peacefully passed away with family by his side on July 16, 2019 at his home in Ocala, FL. He was the husband of Barbara Holladay Stoneman. They shared 64 1/2 years of marriage together. Jim was born in Cleveland, Ohio; the son of Hazel and Harry Stoneman. He graduated from Chagrin Falls High School and attended College at Miami University of Oxford, OH. After college, he joined the Marine Corp. for six years stationed in VA and CA. He was employed with a friend as the owner of a gas station and boat business for two years. Next, he worked for Evinrude Motors for approximately 10 years. His passion for boating continued by landing a position as the Sales Manager for Grady White Boat company in Greenville, NC where he traveled all over the US for 13 years.
In 1986, he and Barbara moved to Homosassa, FL, to fulfill their dream of eventually retiring in FL. Jim continued with his career and passion for boating! He landed the FL Grady White Sales representative position. While working hard as a salesman, he and Barb traveled the State of FL from coast to coast loving and enjoying life! Jim was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Homosassa. He was on the Church Council and a proud liturgist and usher. He loved tennis for many years. His love of boating and entertaining friends and family was contagious. He loved spending time with the love of his life, Barbara and his family! Four years ago, Jim and Barb moved to Ocala to live closer to family. He loved watching the grandsons play Lacrosse. In addition, Jim and Barb joined St. Paul's United Methodist Church several years ago.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; and his daughters and sons-in-laws, Shelley and John Deal, Peggy and Rob Hochuli, Patty and Scott Griffin and Jennifer and Danny Gilman. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
The Celebration of Life Service will be August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Paul's United Methodist Church of Ocala. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for the Ocala c/o Team Chambrel Chargers:
www.act.alz.org.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019