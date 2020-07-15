1/
JIMMIE LEE SMITH
SMITH, JIMMIE LEE
Jimmie Lee Smith, 87, of Ocklawaha, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Mr. Smith was born March 22, 1933 in Okeechobee, FL to James Robert and Sarah Smith. He grew up in Central Florida, graduating from Wildwood High School where he was the quarterback for the football team. Jimmie was a Korean War Veteran serving our country in the U.S. Army. He loved to sing and was a church choir member in the Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church. Jimmie even had a small recording studio and recorded several CD's of his music, singing gospel and other songs. Survivors include his loving wife of over 21 years, Claudia; children, Richard 'Rick' Magruder, Marianne Gray (Peter), Douglas Ferrar and Debra Haas (David); sister, Virginia Rogers, grandchildren, Robert, Jr. 'Scooter' (Angie), Jason, Shane, Lisa (Richard 'Rusty'), Karen, Darren, Evan and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Finn, Haylie, Kelsie, Alyssa, Lily, Charlese and Faith. Jimmie was preceded in death by his daughter, Colleen Smith; son, Robert 'Chip' Magruder, Sr and great-granddaughter, Rylie. Jimmie's family and friends will celebrate his life with a gathering from 10:00 - 11:00 AM and service beginning at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church. Interment will be private in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. On-line condolences may be shared by visiting
www.bankspagetheus.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations
410 N. Webster Street
Wildwood, FL 34785
(352) 748-1000
