SMITH, JIMMIE LEEJimmie Lee Smith, 87, of Ocklawaha, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Mr. Smith was born March 22, 1933 in Okeechobee, FL to James Robert and Sarah Smith. He grew up in Central Florida, graduating from Wildwood High School where he was the quarterback for the football team. Jimmie was a Korean War Veteran serving our country in the U.S. Army. He loved to sing and was a church choir member in the Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church. Jimmie even had a small recording studio and recorded several CD's of his music, singing gospel and other songs. Survivors include his loving wife of over 21 years, Claudia; children, Richard 'Rick' Magruder, Marianne Gray (Peter), Douglas Ferrar and Debra Haas (David); sister, Virginia Rogers, grandchildren, Robert, Jr. 'Scooter' (Angie), Jason, Shane, Lisa (Richard 'Rusty'), Karen, Darren, Evan and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Finn, Haylie, Kelsie, Alyssa, Lily, Charlese and Faith. Jimmie was preceded in death by his daughter, Colleen Smith; son, Robert 'Chip' Magruder, Sr and great-granddaughter, Rylie. Jimmie's family and friends will celebrate his life with a gathering from 10:00 - 11:00 AM and service beginning at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church. Interment will be private in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. On-line condolences may be shared by visitingArrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.