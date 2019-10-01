|
|
ROLESON, JIMMY L
Jimmy L. Roleson Sr, age 70, of Summerfield, FL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Born in Trenton, NJ he lived there until moving to Summerfield in 1989. He graduated from Trenton Central High School in 1967 and worked for several years at Union Camp. When moving to Florida, he began his own handyman business, Jim's All Around Services until he retired. Jim was an avid University of Florida Gator fan and loved watching them every Saturday and collecting Gator memorabilia.
He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his friends and family.
Son of the late Water Roleson and Alice Banghart, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Richard Beattie of Fairless Hills, PA his son Jimmy Roleson Jr of Marlton, NJ his daughter and son-in-law Alison and Chris Patrick of Belleview, FL, his sister and brother-in-law JoAlice and Thomas Hagle of Summerfield, FL and his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Linda Roleson of Salem, WV.
He was predeceased by his brother Dennis Roleson of Trenton, NJ.
He is also survived by 6 grandchildren; Ashleigh, Brianna, Shannon, Robert, Cayden and Alec and 4 great grandchildren Abria, Laila, Elliana and Emmitt. Along with his loving family, he is survived by his companion and best friend of over a decade, Vonda McDonald, of Belleview, FL.
The two of them enjoyed traveling together over the years, their breakfasts at Denny's, and their love for Outback's French Onion soup. Jimmy loved silly shenanigans and made friends wherever he went.
At his request, there will be no services, as he wanted everyone to remember him as he was. The family requests that if you wish to make a memorial contribution in his name, please send them to Kindred Hospice located at 1320 SE 25th Loop #101 Ocala, FL 34471.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019