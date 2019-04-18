|
WILSON, JR., JIMMY
Jimmy Wilson, Jr., 46, passed away on April 13, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Trenavia Murray Wilson; children, Tamesha, Cherish, Qotisha, Netonya, Lexus, Naketah, Jimmario, J.T., and Tenaja Jimmya; and nine grandchildren; stepfather, Albert Robinson; and a host of brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousin, godchildren, and all the people he met along the way in life.
Funeral service for Mr. Wilson will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church located at 3803 NE 7th St. Ocala, FL, 34470. Visitation will be Friday, April 19, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019