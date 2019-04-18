Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JIMMY WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JIMMY WILSON Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JIMMY WILSON Jr. Obituary
WILSON, JR., JIMMY
Jimmy Wilson, Jr., 46, passed away on April 13, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Trenavia Murray Wilson; children, Tamesha, Cherish, Qotisha, Netonya, Lexus, Naketah, Jimmario, J.T., and Tenaja Jimmya; and nine grandchildren; stepfather, Albert Robinson; and a host of brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousin, godchildren, and all the people he met along the way in life.
Funeral service for Mr. Wilson will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church located at 3803 NE 7th St. Ocala, FL, 34470. Visitation will be Friday, April 19, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.