KERTI, JOAN ADAMS
Joan Adams Kerti went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 20, 2019 after a brief, but intense battle with cancer. She dedicated her life to her family and leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion for everyone she encountered.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Caroline and Earl Johnson; and her first husband, Cy Adams.
She is survived by husband, Lou Kerti; sister, Jeanene Pennington; sons, Rus Adams, Kent Adams, his wife, Dana; surrogate son, Chris Bricker; grandchildren, Kelsey Adams, Austin Adams, Blake Counts, Ashlynne Counts, Tyler Counts, London Counts and Gabe Pletz. She also had three great granddaughters, Brecken Counts, RaeLynne Counts and Hadley Counts.
Services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Grace Episcopal Church, 510 SE Broadway St., Ocala, FL 34471. In lieu of flowers, prayerfully consider a monetary gift to Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474 or your local hospice chapter in her name.
