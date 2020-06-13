WINNE, JOAN DUBLER, 85

Joan Dubler Winne age 85, passed away on June 3, 2020. Born in Newark NY, Joan came to Ocala at a young age with her parents, Kay Reichard Stansell and Jack Stansell.

Joan attended local schools, graduating from Ocala High School in 1952. She then attended the University of Florida and later graduated from Georgia State University.

Joan and her family traveled extensively, living for many years in Mexico City and Asuncion, Paraguay, where she became fluent in the Spanish language.

After returning to the US, Joan settled in Silver Springs and began teaching Spanish at Forest High School where she taught for many years before her retirement.

Joan is predeceased by her parents and two grandsons, Zackary Winne and Ritchie Winne. She is survived by two sons Ross (Patti) and Clay Winne and her sister, Jackie Stansell Tuttle of Englewood FL. Additionally she is survived by five grandchildren, Reichard and Elyse Winne of Ocala and Caitlyn and Carys Winne of Cumming, GA and Mitchell Winne ( Misty) of Lexington, South Carolina and 4 great grandchildren, Taylor, Tristen, Trinity and Morgan Winne.

Private memorial service will be held at a later date.



