Joan E. Travis
Joan Elaine Travis was born on May 17, 1931 in Dubois, Pennsylvania to John C. Smith and Anna Mae (Clark) Smith. She was the youngest daughter of 9 children. She had two sisters and six brothers.
Joan and Richard Leon Travis were married on May 30, 1950. They lived in New York before relocating to Palm Springs, Florida to raise their four children, Cindy, Rick, Tom and Mark.
Joan received her Associate in Arts degree from Palm Beach Junior College in 1967. She then attended Florida Atlantic University obtaining her Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1968 and Master of Education degree in 1971. She loved teaching children and was a great administrator as a principal.
After retiring, Rick and Joan moved north to Dunnellon and then to Ocala. Joan volunteered at church and at the local elementary school. She loved to read and you could always find an open book on her nightstand or end table.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother to her family. She will be greatly missed - but is now reunited with the love of her life.
Joan was left alone when her husband, Rick, went to be with his Heavenly family on August 18, 2020 and it was only a month later that she joined him there - on September 18, 2020.
She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings, her husband, daughter-in-law, Diane Travis and son-in-law, Randy Kline.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Kline, sons Richard Travis, Jr. (Ronda), Thomas Travis (Alina), Mark Travis (Lori), 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Joan and Rick's remains will be interred at their former church, Dunnellon Presbyterian Church. A private family memorial will be held at a later date in their memory.
Online condolences may be left at robertsofdunnellon.com
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon