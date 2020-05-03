JOAN FURMAN SEEKINS
SEEKINS, JOAN FURMAN
Joan Furman Seekins, 86, passed away on April 20, 2020 with her family by her side. Born to Donald and Helen Furman in Waynesburg, PA, she grew up in Mt. Lebanon. Joan attended the University of Pittsburgh where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Nursing. Following graduation Joan was a nursing instructor and worked under Dr. Jonas Salk at Children's Hospital administering the first polio vaccines. She later met and married her husband, Warren (m. 59 years) and had three children. The family moved from Connecticut to Satellite Beach, FL in 1964. Joan and Warren raised their children and remained there until 2016 when they moved to Ocala, FL to be closer to family.
Joan would tell you her biggest accomplishment in life was being a mom. She was actively involved in her children's lives as a school nurse, homeroom mother, PTA president, girl scout leader, band parent, and second mom to many of her children's friends. Once her children were older, Joan continued her career in nursing and became the supervisor of nursing at the Brevard County Health Department focusing on new moms and babies. Joan loved playing games, making crafts, traveling, camping, cooking, college sports, and entertaining. She was a longtime member of Suntree United Methodist Church in Viera, FL and actively involved in missions, including Habitat for Humanity and the Red Bird Mission.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Warren.
She is survived by her brother, Dr. Jack Furman (Denver); her three children and their spouses- Dr. Daniel Seekins (Rob Piper) in Yardley, PA, Sandy Sanders (Gary) in Ocala, FL, and Jenny Smith (Clay) in Gainesville, FL. She is also survived by five grandchildren (Dr. Kyle Sanders; Dr. Tyler Smith; Brad Sanders; Blake Smith; and Madison Smith) and one great grandson (Jack Smith).
Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
