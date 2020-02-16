|
KOENIG, JOAN MARY
Joan Mary Koenig, age 87, of Ocala, passed away on January 19, 2020. She was born August 3, 1932 in Staten Island, New York to Thomas McCann and Evelyn Brennan McCann. She was a secretary for an insurance company in NYC until she retired.
Joan is survived by second cousins, Jeffrey Clair, Scott Clair, Thomas Clair, Steven Clair, Kenny Clair, David Clair; cousins through marriage, Jody Clair and Arlene Clair; second cousins, Kathleen Kennedy, Eileen Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, Patricia Kennedy, Susan Kennedy, Thomas Kennedy.
There will be a Mass on February 20, 2020 at 11:15 A.M. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020