SCOTT, JOAN P
Joan P. Scott, age 86, of Belleview, Florida, formerly of Ruskin, Florida, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at home.
She was born to James and Wilma Shelton in the state of Georgia on June 5, 1933.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband -Lloyd W. Scott; Brother- Jimmy Shelton and Sister -Patty Frump.
Joan is survived by her children; Carolyn (Les) Holiday, Terry (Marjorie) Park, Barbara Byrd, Eddie (Lorena) Park and Jimbo (Kim) Park. She is also survived by 2 brothers- Ronald Shelton, Gary Shelton; 3 sisters- Betty Camelin, Linda Triplehorn, Sally Eckhardt; 13 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 11 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8PM Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34480. Funeral Service will be at 10AM Friday, July 19, 2019 at Forest Lawn, with burial to follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 17 to July 18, 2019