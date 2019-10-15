|
|
POWELL, JOAN
THERESA (ANDERSON)
Joan, age 58, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of her home in Silver Springs, Florida on October 5, 2019. She was born March 26, 1961 in Pontiac Michigan to Lloyd and Patricia Anderson. Married June 2018 to her soul mate, Homer Powell, she was ever pressing forward making new and exciting memories never holding back. Joan loved to travel and had been pursuing her goal of visiting all seven continents and all 50 states. She was able to travel to Thailand, Brazil and many states; including her move from Beaverton, Michigan to Silver Springs, Florida where she spent her last several years. Joan was employed at The City of Ocala were she loved her work and the people she worked with. While not having completed her travels within her own body here on earth, her spirit is now free to travel unbounded.
Joan was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd.
She is survived by her mother, Patricia; her four siblings, Dianne, Mary, Michael and Duane including their wives and husbands. She leaves behind her children, Jessica and Dwight as well as seven step-kids, Dianne, Seth, Robert, Melissa, Rachelle, Jeff and Vince; plus 15 grandkids and many nieces and nephews. Joan has touched so many people's lives she will forever live on in our hearts.
We will be having a celebration of her life in lieu of a funeral service. This will take place her birthday weekend 2020.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019