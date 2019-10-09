|
|
HARTLEY, JOAN SWEENEY
Joan Sweeney Hartley, of Gainesville, age 86, departed this world on October 5, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Florence Joan Sweeney on the 28th of June, 1933, in Hampton, Bradford County, Florida to Michael C. Sweeney and Edith May (nee Jones) Sweeney. Joan was a 1951 graduate of Bradford County High School.
Joan, along with her husband of 50 years, Thornton Lee Hartley, raised her three boys David, Tom and Joe. Joan worked as an accountant/ fiscal assistant for several different companies and organizations throughout her life, including Crevasses's Florist, Shands Hospital, and The University of Florida.
Joan was preceded in death by her father and her mother, by her husband, Thornton, in 2009, and by her sister, Norma May Sweeney. Joan is survived by her son's David (Rosanne) of Ocala, Thomas (Tan) of Gulf Breeze, and Joseph (Summer) of Gainesville; and by her sister, Connie Sweeney Parker of Gainesville, grandchildren Brandy Michelle Christoph (Cody), James Thornton Hartley (Kaycie), Nicholas Farro II, Nina Michelle Farro, Mya Tran Hartley (Jim Yuan Hartley), Caitlin Leigh Hartley (Danny Gibble), Taelor Christine Hartley, Amber Nicole Hartley, Caroline Rebecca Hartley and William Maddox 'Will' Hartley, great grandchildren Zachary Christoph-Medina, Hailey Joan Christoph, Ryan David Christoph, Tyler Harris Christoph, and Clark Christopher Hartley.
The viewing will take place at Milam Funeral Home on Friday evening, October 11, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM. Graveside Ceremonies will be at The Santa Fe Cemetery in Hampton, Florida on Saturday, October 12, at 9:00 AM. The graveside ceremony will be followed by a Memorial Service at the Hartley Family Compound off Rocky Point Road in Southwest Gainesville.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019