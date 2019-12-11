|
|
HAGERMAN, JOAN THAYER
Born Joan Thayer Hagerman on April 25, 1943 in Wareham, MA. She married Geoffrey Nichols on July 5, 1961 at Holderness School chapel, Holderness, NH.
She is survived by three siblings, Susie in Eliot, ME; Judy in Eugene, OR and David in Lyme Center, NH; three children, Hannah and former spouse, Stephen Johnson; Christopher and spouse Ingrid Nichols; and Parker and spouse Mimi Arnstein; and two grandchildren, Erika and Thea Johnson.
A lifelong avid horsewoman, and lover of all animals, she was involved in establishing and managing Mellishwood Houses, a senior housing development in Woodstock, VT.
Fondly remembered as a talented knitter of colorful, mismatched socks, bottomless Xmas stockings and intricate Irish cable knit sweaters.
All who entered her home were warmly welcomed and treated as important guests to be fed and entertained.
Joanie passed away peacefully December 7, 2019.
A celebration of her life is planned at the family's beloved Tom White Hill Farm in Pomfret, VT next summer.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019