SUTTON, JOANN
JoAnn Sutton, 87, of Ocala, Florida, passed from this life to Heaven where she went home to Jesus. She was born in Memphis, TN, moved to Miami in 1953, retiring in Ocala in 1983. She moved back to Miami in 2018, to spend time with her son and his family where she passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, of 69 years; and her youngest son, Douglas Allen.
She is survived by her son, Brad; and daughter, Mary Sue; her seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
Services will be at First Baptist Church of Ocala at 12pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Internment to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019