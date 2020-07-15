NEVEROSKI, JOANN T.JoAnn T. Neveroski, 70, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala. She was born July 27, 1949 the daughter of George and Marion Crawford. JoAnn was a native of Brooklyn, New York and moved to this area in 1986. She attended Blessed Trinity Catholic Church and retired after 27 years as a dedicated IT member of Ocala Regional's staff. JoAnn was known by everyone as one of the greatest women you would ever meet! She loved spending her time being social with family and friends and shopping, especially for shoes.Survivors include her daughters, Diane (Jim) Womer and JoAnn 'Jojo' Neveroski; her life partner, Henry Farrar; her grandchildren, Chelsi Steele, Ryan Womer, James Womer, Jr, Steven Cockerham, Kaleb Farrar, Kloe Hare, and Kyla Hare; her siblings, Bob (Arlene) Crawford, Kay (Nick) Casesi, George (Helen) Crawford, and Rita (Bob) Condoleo; and her many nieces and nephews.Predeceased by her daughter, Elizabeth Neveroski-Johnson; and her parents, George and Marion Crawford.A mass for JoAnn will be held at 1:00PM on July 18, 2020 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 5 SE 17th Street, Ocala, FL, 34471. A visitation will be held from 12:00pm until the time of the service. Flowers may be sent to Hiers-Baxley to be delivered to the church. Online condolences may be sent at