Joanne "Jo" Elaine Shute
Ocala - Joanne "Jo" Elaine Shute, 88, of Ocala passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. She was born February 8, 1932 the daughter of the late Thomas and Bertha Fowle. She was a native of Chicago, Illinois and moved to this area in 1982. Joanne was co-founder with her husband William of the family business, Broadcasters General Store, that is in it's 41st year in business. She was a voracious reader, played a strong game of tennis, golfed and had a large repertoire of silly children's songs and rhymes that brought great enjoyment to her and others she shared them with. In recent years she enjoyed spending time with her family and dog, Tippy, working crossword puzzles, playing solitaire, trivia games and dinner out.
Survivors include her sister; Terry (Jim) Kraemer, her children; Chris (Lorri) Shute, Kim (Ricky) Forguson, Kerry (Dave) Kerstin, and Kandy (Bob Danielsen) Shute; six grandchildren Jessica (Chris), Jonathan (Kelley), Wesling, Kyle (Dawn), Kandice (Hugh) and Karly (Seth) and eight great-grandchildren.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents and husband William "Bill" G. Shute.
A celebration of Joanne's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillcrest Elementary School, they provide education and training programs for students with a variety of significant disabilities, 3143 SE 17th St., Ocala, FL 34471 or plant a tree in her memory.
Online condolences may be sent to www.hiers-baxley.com
.