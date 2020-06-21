MISENER,

JOANNE HELEN HORNSBY

Joanne Helen Hornsby Misener, age 83, passed away, at her home surrounded by family, on June 11, 2020 after a brief illness. Joanne was born on April 28, 1937 in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of Helen Perkins Hornsby and Richard Hornsby. Joanne grew up in Buffalo, New York and graduated from Kenmore High School in 1955. She received an A.S. from Alfred State University. She went on to complete her B.S. and M.S. in Education from University of Buffalo while raising two children. Joanne worked as a teacher before becoming the Assistant Dean and, then, Director at Bryant & Stratton Business School where she worked for over 10 years. Joanne and her husband, Duke, moved to Cherry Hill, NJ where she worked at the Gloucester County Special Services School District for approximately 10 years before moving to Ocala and Oak Run in 1998. Upon moving to Ocala, Joanne became very involved in Ocala and Oak Run activities.

She served as a docent at the Appleton Museum; was elected and served on the ORHA board for several years; worked in the library; participated the Upstate New York Club, Travel club, Red Hat Society, and many other organizations. Joanne loved to travel, needlepoint, and attend musical and theater shows. She was an exceptional needle pointer and made the kneelers at Christ the King Church as well as many chair covers, pillows, and framed needlepoint pieces. She maintained a tremendously supportive group of friends with whom she enjoyed traveling, socializing, attending shows, playing hand and foot and mahjong, and eating out. Joanne was also very involved in the Episcopal Church having been a member of Grace Episcopal, Christ the King, and Church of the Advent and was a Daughter of the King and member of the Altar Guild. Her desire to help and support others touched the lives of all who knew her.

Joanne is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John (Duke) Misener.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Misener of Gainesville, FL and Nancy Misener-Granda of Staten Island, New York, her husband, Henry Granda; and three grandchildren, Ian Granda, Mary Granda, and Mathias Misener. She will be missed by her friends and family.

A Resurrection Service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00am at Church of the Advent (11251 W Highway 484, Dunnellon, FL 34432) with a gathering for friends and family preceding the service at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Advent building fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store