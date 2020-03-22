|
|
MCDEVITT, JOANNE
Joanne McDevitt, 78, passed away on Monday March 16, 2020. She was loved by all that knew her and has gone to her eternal home. Joanne was born in Madison, Wisconsin and grew up in McFarland, Wisconsin. Joanne married Dennis Hagan and they had three children Chris, Jeanne, and Tim. In April 1971 Joanne and the family moved to Ocala, Florida. Joanne worked several different jobs while the children finished school. Joanne was a lifelong sports fan and fine equestrian. Once the children left home, Joanne went back to school and got her degree in psychology. Joanne worked as a counselor for many years and helped many of Marion County's disenfranchised. Joanne met and married Bill McDevitt in 1991. Bill and Joanne settled in Citra and enjoyed life on their farm while she continued to provide counseling services. Honoring Joanne's wishes there will be a celebration of life ceremony to be set at a later date. Any donations in Joanne's honor can be made to the Ocala Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Center PO Box 2193 Ocala, FL 34478.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020