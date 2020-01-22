|
|
WILSON, JODI ANN
Jodi Ann Wilson, 52, of Silver Springs, FL passed away on January 12, 2020.
She is survived by her mother, Theresa Castle; daughters, Amber Rozkydal, and Brittany Rozkydal; grandson, Lorence Setty; brother, Roy Castle, Jr.; and nephew, Nathan Castle.
She loved to crochet, playing video games with her grandson, watching movies, baking, and listening to the morning birds with her first cup of coffee. She was a very family oriented person with one of the biggest hearts in the world. Jodi will be forever missed, but not forgotten.
A memorial service will be held at Cross Road Community Church with Pastor Tony Omerzu on January 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020