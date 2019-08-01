Home

Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
Joe Nathan Flowers Jr.

Joe Nathan Flowers Jr. Obituary
FLOWERS, JR.,
JOE NATHAN, 67
Joe Nathan Flowers, Jr. was born on February 15, 1952 to the late Joe Nathan Flowers, Sr. and Vera Mae Burns Flowers. He grew up in Marion County (Ocala, Florida) where he attended Maron County Public Schools.
Mr. Flowers leaves to cherish his loving memories his children, Joe N. Flowers (Margie), Latoya Flowers-Jackson (Billy), Ricky Mallard (Maria), and Tony Mallard (Rebecca); three brothers, Freddie Flowers (Charlene), George Flowers (Patricia), and Allan Flowers; four sisters, Barbara Perry, Jackie Flowers, Gloria Flowers and Josephine Flowers; three aunts, Annie Mae Colston, Helen Brown Lee, and Mary Jones (Nathan); twenty grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Public Viewing will be on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL. Funeral Service for Mrs. Florence Ray will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 728 NW 6th Ave, Ocala, FL.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
