|
|
LEONARD, JOEL E.
Joel E. Leonard, age 85 years, died at The Legacy House Hospice, on January 1, 2020.
Joel retired from the Army and served our country with honor. He was an active member of Seventh Day of Adventist Church and a giving donor to many charities. Joel was known for his infectious laugh and his kind gentle spirit.
Surviving are his children, Joel Leonard, Harold Leonard and Patsy Klein. Surviving siblings are Corrine Robins, Harold Leonard, Bessie Deason, Mary Cram, Louise Zumwalt and Patricia Parsons.
Preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Ella Leonard; his brother, Wayne Leonard; and his sister, Doris Wyatt.
Graveside services will be held on January 15, 2020 at 2;00 PM at Good Shepard Memorial Gardens, 5050 SW 20th St, Ocala, FL, 34474.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020