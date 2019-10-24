Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 620-8881
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church
3280 W. Hwy 329
Lowell, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOEL SEARIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOEL MAURICE SEARIGHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOEL MAURICE SEARIGHT Obituary
SEARIGHT, JOEL MAURICE
Baldwin - Joel Maurice Searight, 51, passed away on October 20, 2019.
Life Celebration for Mr. Searight will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11am at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 3280 W. Hwy 329, Lowell, Florida. Reverend Nichollus Booker will be conducting the words of comfort. There will be no public viewing on Friday. Family and friends are asked to meet at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday at 10:15am to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now