SEARIGHT, JOEL MAURICE
Baldwin - Joel Maurice Searight, 51, passed away on October 20, 2019.
Life Celebration for Mr. Searight will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11am at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 3280 W. Hwy 329, Lowell, Florida. Reverend Nichollus Booker will be conducting the words of comfort. There will be no public viewing on Friday. Family and friends are asked to meet at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday at 10:15am to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
