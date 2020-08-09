BADYNA, JOHN A.John A. Badyna, 82, of Ocala passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Estelle's Hospice House in Ocala. He was born January 3, 1938 the son of the late Anthony and Mildred Badyna. John was a native of Brooklyn, New York and moved to this area from Staten Island four years ago. John was in the Marine Corps from 1956-1958. He was a past commodore in 1997 of the GKYC and a member of the American Legion. John was a retired NYPD after 15 years. Following his retirement from NYPD, he then went to work as the vice president of Morgan Stanley where he retired from in 2000. In John's free time he loved hunting and fishing.Survivors include his wife, Grace; son, John M. (Diane) Badyna; daughter, Arlene Riccardi; grandchildren, Michael (Melissa) Riccardi, John C. Badyna, and Mark Badyna; great-granddaughter, Michaela Riccardi; sister, Joan (Bill) Higgins; sister-in-law, Patricia Birdsall; brother-in-laws, Thomas (Patricia) Monahan and John Monahan; and several nieces and nephews.Predeceased by his parents.A memorial service for John will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in John's name to Hospice of Marion County. Family members and friends may sign an online guestbook at