MARSH, JOHN ALFRED

John Alfred Marsh, Jr., 90, passed away on June 30, 2020 while in Hospice care in Palm Harbor, FL, due to complications from COVID-19. John was born in Sanford, FL on August 19, 1929, to John Alfred Marsh, Sr. and Ada Lee Marsh/Temple. Because his father died when John was fairly young, his stepfather, Robert Temple, Sr. was very much a father figure to him.

John grew up in Scrambletown, FL in the Ocala National Forest. He graduated from East Marion High School in 1948. After graduation, he joined the US Army where he served from 1948-1952. He was stationed in Germany where he was a Staff Sergeant with the 62nd Military Police Highway Patrol Company. After his service in the military, he returned home to Florida and became a policeman with the City of Ocala for a short time. It was during this time that he applied for and realized his dream of becoming a Trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol. During his service as a Florida Highway Patrolman he was assigned to Tampa, Crystal River, Green Cove Springs, Jacksonville, Ft. Lauderdale and Pinellas Park. He retired with the rank of Captain with the Florida Highway Patrol in 1984, after 31 years of service.

John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed nature, hunting and fishing. For many years he had a hunting camp in the Ocala National Forest. John enjoyed making others laugh and was a humorous storyteller. John was a very caring and giving individual who always put others first. Many of his written recommendations describe him as 'loyal, honest, a man of integrity, and immaculate in his appearance.' His nickname amongst his family was 'Doc' which was reflective of his utmost concern for the health and safety of others, which carried through to his career. John was married to Carolyn Herndon for forty years. They had one child, Laura Davonne Irion.

John is survived by his beloved daughter, Laura Davonne Irion (Laddie Irion) of Clearwater; and two adored grandchildren, Jonathan Irion, and Lauran Irion. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Temple, Silver Springs, FL and several nieces, nephews, as well as other relatives.

He is predeceased by his parents; sisters, Jewel Smith, Evelyn Brooks, Lyvonne Flowers; and a brother, Robert Temple, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Suncoast Hospice or the Florida Association of State Troopers. Checks can be made out to F.A.S.T. and mailed to: FAST, 2061 Delta Way, Suite 1, Tallahassee FL, 32303.



